Detective Magamedrasulov did not work on Mindich and energy, but Bogolyubov was his informant - sources in NABU

Sources in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau denied the involvement of detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in the Mindich and energy sector cases. According to them, he was not part of the operational-investigative group that dealt with these investigations, Informator reports.

Magamedrasulov worked in the territorial department of NABU in the city of Dnipro, and before that — in the fourth main unit of detectives. At the same time, cases concerning energy and defense are supervised by the first main unit, which conducted the latest investigative actions.

Despite this, Magamedrasulov played an important role in the Bureau's work — it was he who involved Gennadiy Bogolyubov as a NABU informant. According to sources, Bogolyubov provided assistance to detectives in several areas, including energy cases. Magamedrasulov was introduced to Bogolyubov by the currently detained Fedir Khrystenko.

At the same time, Bogolyubov himself tried to resolve his own issues through Magamedrasulov. In particular, according to sources, when NABU was investigating the activities of businessman Mykhailo Kiperman, Bogolyubov allegedly saved him — helped him avoid responsibility.

Interlocutors claim that Bogolyubov passed "certain information" through Magamedrasulov to the leadership of NABU and SAP in exchange for a promise to soften the terms of responsibility for Kiperman within the framework of a plea bargain.

Currently, these materials are being studied as part of an internal investigation.

It is also known that Gennadiy Bogolyubov left Ukraine about a year ago, using forged documents. He left by train, which also carried NABU employees, allegedly for an international event. According to some versions, his controlled departure could have been organized after cooperation with NABU and SAP.