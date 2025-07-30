$41.790.01
"Details are non-public": Zelenskyy heard Budanov on some Ukrainian operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

President Zelenskyy heard the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Budanov, on Ukrainian operations. There were also reports from the head of the SBU, Malyuk, and the Commander-in-Chief, Syrskyi.

“Details are non-public”: Zelenskyy heard Budanov on some Ukrainian operations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding some Ukrainian operations. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today there were several good reports. Just now, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate reported on some of our operations. The details are not public 

- said Zelenskyy.

The President also heard a report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, on countering Russian agents and saboteurs, and a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front.

Recall

On the night of July 28, fighters of the Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine landed on the Tendriv Spit and eliminated the position of the occupation forces along with personnel, a "Zont" electronic warfare complex, and a "Rosa" radar station.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine