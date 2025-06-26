Destruction of Iran's nuclear program: American strikes did not affect uranium reserves

Despite American strikes on Iran's main nuclear facilities, stockpiles of highly enriched uranium remain intact. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

According to the publication, the 408 kilograms of uranium were not located at the Fordow facility, but were distributed to other locations. These findings cast doubt on US President Donald Trump's claims that the American bombing "destroyed" Iran's nuclear program.

At the same time, the United States has not yet provided its EU allies with final intelligence on Iran's nuclear potential remaining after the strikes. The European Union has so far suspended contacts with Tehran pending further steps by Washington, the FT reports.

In remembrance

US President Donald Trump insisted that Iran's nuclear facilities were set back "decades" by US strikes. He ruled out further strikes on Iran if it resumes its nuclear program, but believes this is an unlikely scenario.

Also, UNN reported that US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, stated that Iran's nuclear program is almost impossible to restore after US strikes, and it will take years to do so.