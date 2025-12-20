"No threats today": Deputy Prime Minister responded whether there is a threat to Ukraine's export potential amid Russian attacks

As of today, there is no threat to Ukraine's export potential, but there are quite serious risks that Russia will only increase its attacks, as it has recently done in the Odesa region. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba during a conversation with journalists on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"As for our export potential, there are no threats today. There are quite serious risks that these shellings will continue and intensify. Therefore, we need to coordinate with the military what we are doing to ensure that they, for their part, increase air defense protection," Kuleba said.

According to him, the constant shelling of Odesa and the region may be related to Russia's attempt to disrupt the grain corridor, which would "undermine" the Ukrainian economy.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced the restoration of infrastructure in Odesa region and an investigation into those responsible for air defense in the region. This comes after Russian attacks.