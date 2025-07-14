Despite the increase in electricity consumption due to the heat, the energy system is operating stably - Ministry of Energy

Despite the intensifying heat and increased consumption in the middle of last week, Ukraine's energy system is operating stably. There are currently no prerequisites for electricity supply restrictions, said First Deputy Minister of Energy Yuriy Sheiko on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

Power units are working — both nuclear, thermal, and hydroelectric power plants — without remarks. There is enough capacity for both the needs of the population and industry - Sheiko said.

The temperature increase in recent days has led to an increase in electricity consumption, but the energy system remains balanced. At the same time, the planned repair campaign continues according to the schedule, formed taking into account the experience of previous years and approved in advance.

To stably pass the autumn-winter period, we perform all necessary routine maintenance at nuclear, thermal, and hydroelectric power plants. The repair campaign continues according to the agreed schedule - emphasized the deputy minister.

Sheiko also explained that, compared to last year, the situation has significantly improved. A significant part of the generation has already been restored after Russian attacks. This restoration process continues at the moment.

Addition

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is growing, exceeding the figures of the previous working day by 2.9% as of 9:30 on July 14. Due to bad weather, 24 settlements in four regions are completely or partially de-energized, repair crews are working to restore them.

About 30,000 subscribers in the Kharkiv region remain without electricity after bad weather. The head of the OMA Oleh Syniehubov warned of the threat of a repeated storm on July 13 with thunderstorms, hail, and squalls.