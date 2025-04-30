Despite statements about a ceasefire, the enemy has increased the intensity of fighting and is trying to reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region - Syrsky

Despite the loud statements about readiness for a ceasefire during the May holidays, the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of fighting, Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, trying to break through the defense and reach the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "for this purpose, the Russian command throws new units into battle every day, drives its soldiers to death, reports on illusory successes and victories."

Syrskyi said that "in connection with the above situation" he worked in the brigades that hold the defense in this direction. "During the work, I listened to the commanders in detail, made decisions on additional provision of ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment and reserves. Special emphasis is placed on unmanned strike systems," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

"Despite the constant pressure and attempts to break through, the enemy constantly suffers losses and retreats back. Fire damage is carried out to the entire depth of the enemy's battle formations. I thank our soldiers for their efficiency and professionalism. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.