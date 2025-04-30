Despite statements about a ceasefire, the enemy has increased the intensity of fighting and is trying to reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region - Syrsky

$41.560.18
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
06:47 AM • 11070 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 118374 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 126404 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92572 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 119898 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 103370 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86580 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM • 76894 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166432 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165081 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 19551 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 37840 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 26997 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 19017 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 18850 views
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 18259 views

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 84223 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118375 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166432 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165081 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 2784 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 67804 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 84689 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 81603 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 187153 views
Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Despite statements about a ceasefire, the enemy has increased the intensity of fighting and is trying to reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region - Syrsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2892 views

Russian troops have increased the intensity of fighting, focusing their efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, trying to break through the defense and reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region. Syrsky took measures to strengthen the defense.

Despite statements about a ceasefire, the enemy has increased the intensity of fighting and is trying to reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region - Syrsky

Despite the loud statements about readiness for a ceasefire during the May holidays, the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of fighting, Russian troops are concentrating their efforts on the Pokrovsky direction, trying to break through the defense and reach the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Despite the loud statements about readiness for a ceasefire during the May holidays, the occupiers significantly increased the intensity of hostilities, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsky direction. The lack of prospects in the operational and tactical plan does not stop the enemy, he stubbornly tries to break through the defense of our troops in this direction and reach the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region

- wrote Syrskyi.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "for this purpose, the Russian command throws new units into battle every day, drives its soldiers to death, reports on illusory successes and victories."

The situation on the Novopavlivka direction has significantly escalated: the enemy is rushing to the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions - Voloshyn29.04.25, 17:21 • 8254 views

Syrskyi said that "in connection with the above situation" he worked in the brigades that hold the defense in this direction. "During the work, I listened to the commanders in detail, made decisions on additional provision of ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment and reserves. Special emphasis is placed on unmanned strike systems," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

"Despite the constant pressure and attempts to break through, the enemy constantly suffers losses and retreats back. Fire damage is carried out to the entire depth of the enemy's battle formations. I thank our soldiers for their efficiency and professionalism. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
