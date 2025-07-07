$41.730.01
Despite shelling and drone attacks: The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange provided over half a million hryvnias in aid in June

Kyiv • UNN

 • 255 views

The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange provided over half a million hryvnias in aid in June.

Despite shelling and drone attacks: The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange provided over half a million hryvnias in aid in June

Despite the difficult security situation, including regular night drone attacks and missile shelling of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk region, the team of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange, founded by Olena and Yulia Sosiedka, continued to help the military, children with serious diagnoses, and medical institutions in June. In total, last month, philanthropists managed to provide assistance totaling UAH 536,000, UNN writes.

Details

"June 2025 was a busy working month for the DobroDiy Charity Exchange. During this period, the organization experienced both significant achievements and new challenges. A huge number of new requests for help, and therefore - the start of new projects: all this at the beginning of summer had to be worked on in conditions of a significant deterioration of the security situation in the city and region, because missile attacks and enemy UAV attacks occurred literally every night..." - said the Charity Exchange.

In particular, in June, the DobroDiy team handed over a BMW X5 vehicle to a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine for combat missions and timely evacuation.

Also, nine children and adolescents received medical assistance, including hearing prosthetics, rehabilitation, examinations, and special nutrition.

Thus, 13-year-old Timur Grosul received modern Oticon Xceed Play 2 hearing aids, which will allow him to hear again. And 8-year-old Platon Kononenko underwent night video EEG monitoring, which will later allow adjusting treatment and supporting his development.

3-year-old Tymofiy Tkachuk and 13-year-old Nazar Vysochenko received vital medical enteral nutrition, which provides their bodies with all the necessary substances for growth and development.

In addition, rehabilitation courses were completed or started by:

•⁠ Mark Holoshapov;

•⁠ Oleksiy Tarabanovsky;

•⁠ Myroslava Chelombytko;

•⁠ Polina Machikhina;

•⁠ Karolina Melnychuk.

"Each successful fundraising project is a chance for children to receive treatment, adjust therapy, undergo rehabilitation, and return to a normal life, not limited by pain and difficulties," the Charity Exchange noted.

In June, the DobroDiy team won the National Competition "Charitable Ukraine - 2024: Charity in Defense of Ukraine."

Let's add

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange has provided assistance totaling over UAH 132.5 million, of which:

  • for the Defense Forces of Ukraine – over UAH 93.3 million;
    • for medical institutions – over UAH 8.5 million;
      • for seriously ill children – over UAH 16.7 million;
        • for humanitarian and social projects – almost UAH 14 million.

          You can join the current projects of the DobroDiy Charity Exchange by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects

          Lilia Podolyak

          Lilia Podolyak

          Society
