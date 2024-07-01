Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi dismissed
Kyiv • UNN
Dmytro Verbytskyi was dismissed from the post of Deputy Prosecutor General by Andriy Kostin amid an investigation.
Details
"On July 1, 2024, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin signed an order to dismiss Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi from the administrative position of Deputy Prosecutor General on his own accord," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a Telegram post.
Recall
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin reported on an internal investigation into Dmytro Verbytskyi, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.
Subsequently, by order of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, the duties of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi were assigned to other deputies.