Deputy Director of an educational institution turned out to be a Russian spy: a mole was exposed in the Sumy region
The official was passing on data to the enemy about the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas with the Kursk region. The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail.
The deputy director of one of the educational institutions in the north of Sumy region turned out to be a Russian informant. He leaked intelligence to the occupiers about the bases and movements of Ukrainian troops in the territory bordering the Kursk region. The Russian agent was detained and informed of the suspicion. He is currently in custody without the right to bail.
The accused turned out to be the deputy director of one of the local educational institutions, who lived in a front-line village and was waiting for the Rashists to seize the entire north-eastern region of Ukraine. He passed on intelligence to the occupiers about the bases and movements of the Defense Forces in the territory bordering the Kursk region.
According to the SBU, the perpetrator wrote laudatory odes to the Russians in comments on Telegram channels, which is why he came to the "attention" of the Russian special services.
To collect information, he traveled around the border area under the guise of private affairs and secretly photographed military facilities, including spare command posts of Ukrainian defenders. After that, he recorded the coordinates and sent them to the Russian supervisor.
The Security Service detained the informant and prevented the "leak" of up-to-date information about the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces. The accused has been notified of the suspicion. He is in custody without the right to bail
