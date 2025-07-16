Deportation of children from Kherson: case sent to court, sanctioned State Duma deputy among the accused

The Prosecutor's Office has sent a criminal case regarding the deportation of Ukrainian children from Kherson to court. Among the accused are sanctioned State Duma deputies of the Russian Federation and officials of the occupation authorities, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Office, in cooperation with the SBU, established the circumstances, detailed route, and all those involved in the deportation of two minor children from Ukraine to Russia. All those involved in the forced transfer of 46 children from the Kherson Regional Children's Home to the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea were also identified.

Among the suspects in the organization and execution of the crime are sanctioned State Duma deputies, as well as officials of the occupation authorities of Crimea and Kherson region. All these individuals are under sanctions for committing war crimes against Ukrainian children.

The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

commission of a criminal offense;

violation of the laws and customs of war.

The sanctions of the articles provide for a long term of imprisonment, up to life imprisonment. The indictment has been sent to court: earlier in this case, materials regarding two more defendants, close to the Russian president, were transferred.

Recall

The European Court of Human Rights recognized the systematic deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia in the period from June 2014 to September 2022. With these actions, the Kremlin violates the Convention on Human Rights. After February 24, 2022, these crimes became more widespread, and legislative changes in the Russian Federation simplified the acquisition of citizenship and adoption.