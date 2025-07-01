$41.780.14
Denmark extends military conscription to women after legislative change

Kyiv • UNN

 516 views

Denmark introduces mandatory military conscription for women aged 18 and older, lasting 11 months, using a lottery system. This innovation will increase the number of conscripts to 6,500 people per year by 2033 and is supported by an increase in the defense budget.

Denmark extends military conscription to women after legislative change

In Denmark, women aged 18 and over will now be subject to mandatory military conscription for 11 months. The corresponding legislative changes came into force after being approved by the country's parliament. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Young women, like men until now, will be drafted into the army by lot. This innovation is part of strengthening Denmark's defense policy amid the deteriorating security situation in Europe and increased defense spending by NATO countries.

Previously, women could only volunteer for military service. From now on, all Danish citizens who have reached the age of 18 must register for a medical examination and assessment. Volunteers will be called up first, and the rest will be selected by lot.

Also, the term of service has been extended from four to eleven months.

In 2024, approximately 4,700 people underwent short-term military service in the country, of whom approximately 24% were female volunteers. According to government estimates, after the changes, the number of conscripts will increase to 6,500 people per year by 2033.

Denmark followed the path of neighboring Sweden and Norway, which had previously introduced compulsory conscription for women.

Russia directly threatens our lives in Germany – Foreign Minister29.06.25, 13:25 • 123527 views

In March, the Danish government also announced an increase in the defense budget by DKK 40.5 billion (USD 5.9 billion) over the next five years – to achieve NATO goals.

Currently, approximately 9,000 professional military personnel serve in the Danish armed forces.

Poland increases production of howitzer shells amid growing threat from Russia30.06.25, 12:23 • 1672 views

According to the head of the conscription program, Colonel Kenneth Strom, the adopted changes are the result of a political decision and an inter-party agreement.

This is a response to the current security situation. We need more combat power and specialists for the army, navy, air force, and even special forces 

- he noted.

One of the current volunteers, Katrine, told Reuters:

"Given the current situation in the world, more conscripts are needed. And I believe that women should be involved in this on an equal footing with men. This is a positive change."

Norway to deploy some of its F-35s in Poland to enhance NATO security30.06.25, 15:33 • 1241 view

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

