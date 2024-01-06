ukenru
Denmark delays delivery of first F-16 aircraft to Ukraine by six months - media

Denmark delays delivery of first F-16 aircraft to Ukraine by six months - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50463 views

The delivery of six Danish F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is delayed by six months, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Denmark's delivery of the first six F-16 aircraft to Ukraine will be postponed for up to six months. This is reported by Berlingske, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the Danish Ministry of Defense has announced that the delivery of the first six F-16 aircraft to Ukraine will be delayed by up to six months. According to the current schedule, the delivery is expected in the second quarter of 2024.

The country's Defense Ministry noted that Denmark has not fulfilled a number of conditions for Ukraine to use the transferred combat aircraft. In particular, this concerns the completion of training for Ukrainian personnel who will operate the aircraft after the transfer. The training schedule also depends on several factors, such as equipment and weather conditions.

"In addition, work continues within the international coalition of the Air Force to ensure the creation of the necessary material and technical base and infrastructure in Ukraine," the Defense Ministry said.

The publication notes that eight more F-16s will be sent from Denmark to Ukraine in 2024, and five more in 2025.

Recall

Norway will send 2 fighter jets to Denmark to support a training mission for Ukrainian pilots.

The first group of Ukrainian pilots received basic training from the Royal Air Force before learning to fly F-16 fighter jets in Denmark.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World

