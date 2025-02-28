Denmark allocates more than a billion hryvnias for the restoration of Mykolaiv region: what will the funds be used for
Kyiv • UNN
Denmark will provide €26 million to rebuild Mykolaiv region. The funds will be used to rebuild schools, modernize the energy sector, purchase trolleybuses, and demine the area.
Denmark has announced the allocation of more than EUR 26 million for the restoration of Mykolaiv region. This decision was made during the sixth meeting of the steering committee of the Mykolaiv-Denmark Partnership, which took place on February 28. This was reported by the Mykolaiv State Administration, according to UNN.
The funds will be used for key areas of regional reconstruction:
- Restore social infrastructure, including schools;
- Modernization of energy facilities and support for utilities;
- Purchase of trolleybuses to improve public transportation;
- Humanitarian demining, for which more than EUR 4.5 million is allocated.
Ambassador of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen emphasized that this assistance is part of the long-term support for Ukraine and will contribute to the sustainable development of the region.
They also discussed the further recovery program for 2025-2028, including support for local businesses and economic development.
Denmark remains one of Ukraine's key partners in the post-war reconstruction of Mykolaiv region.
