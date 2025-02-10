Demchenko reports on the situation on the border with Belarus: is there a threat?

There are no unusual situations or changes in the situation on the border with Belarus. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

We do not observe any unusual situations or changes in the situation, including the movement of equipment or personnel from the units of the Belarusian army, near our border - Demchenko said.

According to him, Belarus is trying to shift the responsibility onto Ukraine, playing along with Russia, and will constantly conduct various kinds of exercises, as it did in January and in previous years.

Currently, the combat readiness of individual units of the Belarusian army is being tested, but our task is to observe how much the situation may change, which is being done by intelligence units, the State Border Guard Service, and the Ministry of Defense, and to be prepared for any developments - said Demchenko.

On February 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could use Belarus more actively to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, in the spring, summer or fall, Putin will deploy his forces there to put pressure on Poland, Lithuania and other countries.

In January, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense held a training of territorial troops .