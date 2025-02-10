Demchenko reports on the situation on the border with Belarus: is there a threat?

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27405 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68281 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 92069 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110747 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87912 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120803 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101814 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113159 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155691 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100480 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72380 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42573 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100987 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67524 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110747 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120803 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155691 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146142 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178392 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67430 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100972 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135043 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136951 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165095 views
Demchenko reports on the situation on the border with Belarus: is there a threat?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22231 views

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said there were no unusual situations on the border with Belarus. The combat readiness of Belarusian troops is being tested, and Ukrainian security forces are monitoring the situation.

There are no unusual situations or changes in the situation on the border with Belarus. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .  

We do not observe any unusual situations or changes in the situation, including the movement of equipment or personnel from the units of the Belarusian army, near our border

- Demchenko said. 

According to him, Belarus is trying to shift the responsibility onto Ukraine, playing along with Russia, and will constantly conduct various kinds of exercises, as it did in January and in previous years.

Currently, the combat readiness of individual units of the Belarusian army is being tested, but our task is to observe how much the situation may change, which is being done by intelligence units, the State Border Guard Service, and the Ministry of Defense, and to be prepared for any developments

 - said Demchenko.

AddendumAddendum

On February 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia could use Belarus more actively to threaten neighboring countries. According to him, in the spring, summer or fall, Putin will deploy his forces there to put pressure on Poland, Lithuania and other countries.

In January, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense held a training of territorial troops

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

