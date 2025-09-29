Demchenko reported on the most difficult areas and the enemy's tactics

$41.480.01
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Bryansk under attack: hit on industrial plant recorded
Occupiers in Luhansk region revive "Stakhanovite movement" among students - CNS
Occupiers attacked the AZNAURI cognac production enterprise in Odesa region
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATO
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
September 26, 06:40 AM • 85709 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is known
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
Demchenko reported on the most difficult areas and the enemy's tactics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1500 views

In the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk directions, the occupiers are trying to infiltrate in small groups for accumulation and subsequent attack. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their positions, destroying the enemy with reconnaissance and strike UAVs and artillery.

Demchenko reported on the most difficult areas and the enemy's tactics

The most difficult situation is in the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy is trying to infiltrate in small groups to accumulate and attack Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Along the front line, the most difficult situation is in the defense zones where units of the State Border Guard Service are located - these are the Kupyansk direction, the Kramatorsk direction, and the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers, with a large number of their infantry, are trying to infiltrate in small groups, trying to reach our positions, accumulating and then attacking our soldiers.

- Demchenko said.

He noted that this tactic has been mostly used by the enemy recently.

But the units of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the use of artillery, allow us to hold positions and destroy the enemy, preventing him from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine in those areas where our units are located.

- Demchenko said.

Addition

On September 25, the head of the Kupyansk MVA, Andriy Besedin, reported that the city was subjected to massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate.

Spokesman for the "North" military group Oleh Sushynskyi stated that Russian servicemen captured by the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction admitted that they had received orders from commanders to shoot civilians.

Anna Murashko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine