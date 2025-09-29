Demchenko reported on the most difficult areas and the enemy's tactics

The most difficult situation is in the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy is trying to infiltrate in small groups to accumulate and attack Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Along the front line, the most difficult situation is in the defense zones where units of the State Border Guard Service are located - these are the Kupyansk direction, the Kramatorsk direction, and the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers, with a large number of their infantry, are trying to infiltrate in small groups, trying to reach our positions, accumulating and then attacking our soldiers. - Demchenko said.

He noted that this tactic has been mostly used by the enemy recently.

But the units of reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the use of artillery, allow us to hold positions and destroy the enemy, preventing him from advancing deep into the territory of Ukraine in those areas where our units are located. - Demchenko said.

Addition

On September 25, the head of the Kupyansk MVA, Andriy Besedin, reported that the city was subjected to massive shelling and attempts by sabotage groups to infiltrate.

Spokesman for the "North" military group Oleh Sushynskyi stated that Russian servicemen captured by the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk direction admitted that they had received orders from commanders to shoot civilians.