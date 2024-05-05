Demchenko: perhaps we should expect changes in border crossing rules

Perhaps we should expect that certain changes may be made to the rules for crossing the state border in accordance with the provisions of the mobilization law, which will come into force on May 18. But we shouldn't expect any dramatic changes. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

As of today, there are no changes to the rules. Of course, there is a new law on mobilization, and there are certain changes to the article regarding those who will have a deferral. Therefore, perhaps we should expect that there will be changes to the border crossing rules, which should be considered and approved by the government - Demchenko said.

According to him, the border guards will ensure compliance with the border crossing rules both now and in the future.

Every day, we also refuse to allow about 120-150 people to leave our country who do not fall into the category of a pass and do not have the necessary documents entitling them to cross the border. It is worth waiting for the changes, if any, to be adopted, and then we can talk more substantively about the actual changes, new categories, or some other conditions for crossing the border. We should not expect any drastic changes to the border crossing rules ,” added Demchenko.

Recall

Earlier, Demchenko noted that we should expect that certain, though not radical, changes may be made to the rules for crossing the state border in accordance with the provisions of the mobilization law, which will come into force on May 18.