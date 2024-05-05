Demchenko: perhaps we should expect changes in border crossing rules

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89837 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109206 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151972 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155880 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251789 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174496 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165706 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226651 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37596 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71897 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39822 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33106 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65667 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212624 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238341 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225079 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89766 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65624 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71852 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114096 views
Demchenko: perhaps we should expect changes in border crossing rules

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23333 views

The rules for crossing the state border may undergo some changes in accordance with the law on mobilization that comes into force on May 18, but no major changes are expected, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

Perhaps we should expect that certain changes may be made to the rules for crossing the state border in accordance with the provisions of the mobilization law, which will come into force on May 18. But we shouldn't expect any dramatic changes. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

As of today, there are no changes to the rules. Of course, there is a new law on mobilization, and there are certain changes to the article regarding those who will have a deferral. Therefore, perhaps we should expect that there will be changes to the border crossing rules, which should be considered and approved by the government

- Demchenko said.

According to him, the border guards will ensure compliance with the border crossing rules both now and in the future.

Every day, we also refuse to allow about 120-150 people to leave our country who do not fall into the category of a pass and do not have the necessary documents entitling them to cross the border. It is worth waiting for the changes, if any, to be adopted, and then we can talk more substantively about the actual changes, new categories, or some other conditions for crossing the border. We should not expect any drastic changes to the border crossing rules

 ,” added Demchenko.

Recall

Earlier, Demchenko noted that we should expect that certain, though not radical, changes may be made to the rules for crossing the state border in accordance with the provisions of the mobilization law, which will come into force on May 18.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine

