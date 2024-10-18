Demchenko: Border guards near the border with Belarus do not record any movement of equipment or personnel
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that there was no movement of equipment or troops near the border with Belarus. There is no Russian contingent that could threaten Ukraine on the territory of Belarus.
Border guards currently do not record any movement of equipment or personnel of Belarusian army units near the border with Belarus, and there are no Russian military personnel who could pose a threat to Ukraine in Belarus. This was stated by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
At the moment, we do not observe any movement of equipment or personnel of the Belarusian army units near our border. At the moment, there is no Russian contingent on the territory of Belarus in the amount that would pose a threat to Ukraine
He noted that the construction of fortifications continues near the border with Belarus, the territory is being mined, and intelligence units are monitoring what is happening deep into the territory of Belarus.
Recall
Belarus is preparing for the largest-ever exercise , Zapad 2025 , with the participation of Russian troops. It is planned to involve the latest equipment and practice interaction in the face of high-tech threats.