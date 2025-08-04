Demanded $10,000 from a girl for non-disclosure of intimate photos: Kyiv resident received suspicion

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have notified a 28-year-old man of suspicion. He threatened to send intimate photos of a girl to her colleagues and relatives if she did not pay him 10,000 US dollars for his silence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The man demanded that the girl transfer 10,000 US dollars to his crypto wallet, which amounts to over 410,000 hryvnias. He was not acquainted with the girl.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion with a threat of disclosing information that the victim wishes to keep secret, committed under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with confiscation of property.

