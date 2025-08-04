Demanded $10,000 from a girl for non-disclosure of intimate photos: Kyiv resident received suspicion

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
12:41 PM • 2636 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 9900 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 29245 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 25922 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 38085 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 51051 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 54819 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 55482 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 76331 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 289244 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
39%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 67717 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 8776 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 39115 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 64721 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 36089 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 29347 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 200813 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 289294 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 475959 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 283347 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 8032 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 326839 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 137406 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 171049 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 180396 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Bild
Mi-8
Sukhoi Su-30

Demanded $10,000 from a girl for non-disclosure of intimate photos: Kyiv resident received suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Prosecutors informed a man about suspicion who threatened to send intimate photos of a girl. He demanded $10,000 for silence.

Demanded $10,000 from a girl for non-disclosure of intimate photos: Kyiv resident received suspicion

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office in Kyiv have notified a 28-year-old man of suspicion. He threatened to send intimate photos of a girl to her colleagues and relatives if she did not pay him 10,000 US dollars for his silence. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The man demanded that the girl transfer 10,000 US dollars to his crypto wallet, which amounts to over 410,000 hryvnias. He was not acquainted with the girl.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (extortion with a threat of disclosing information that the victim wishes to keep secret, committed under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of seven to twelve years with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Sumy, a 33-year-old resident of Kyiv region organized a prostitution network: she engaged in pimping and organizing places of debauchery. She has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 303 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv