What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Delivered to military bases and industrial zones: occupants hide bookmakers in Mariupol

Delivered to military bases and industrial zones: occupants hide bookmakers in Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29616 views

The occupation forces of the russian federation in Mariupol are delivering BCs to all industrial zones, probably expecting a large batch of weapons.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, numerous movements of Russian trucks with BCs inside the city were recorded. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Andriy Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details 

We record numerous internal movements of trucks from BC inside the city. From Ilyich Iron and Steel Works of Mariupol and Azovmash to various industrial zones and occupiers' military bases in Kalmius and Prymorsky districts

- the post says.

Andriushchenko noted that the entire staff of civilian workers at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovmash were sent on vacation at their own expense for two months.

Kadyrov secretly visited Mariupol, but quickly fled - Andriushchenko23.01.24, 01:11 • 24892 views

According to numerous conversations with the occupiers, they are expecting a large shipment of BC and unknown weapons next week. But this is exactly what they are preparing the territory of the plants for, while simultaneously eliminating the factor of third-party fixation by workers

- Petro Andriushchenko explained. 

Recall

According to the Mariupol City Council , hospitals in the occupied city are ill-prepared for the outbreak of viral infections, which could potentially lead to an epidemic.

No less than 15 trucks: enemy moves munitions and manpower to Berdiansk direction through Mariupol06.01.24, 10:42 • 28515 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

