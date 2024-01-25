Delivered to military bases and industrial zones: occupants hide bookmakers in Mariupol

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region, numerous movements of Russian trucks with BCs inside the city were recorded. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Andriy Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

We record numerous internal movements of trucks from BC inside the city. From Ilyich Iron and Steel Works of Mariupol and Azovmash to various industrial zones and occupiers' military bases in Kalmius and Prymorsky districts - the post says.

Andriushchenko noted that the entire staff of civilian workers at Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and Azovmash were sent on vacation at their own expense for two months.

Kadyrov secretly visited Mariupol, but quickly fled - Andriushchenko

According to numerous conversations with the occupiers, they are expecting a large shipment of BC and unknown weapons next week. But this is exactly what they are preparing the territory of the plants for, while simultaneously eliminating the factor of third-party fixation by workers - Petro Andriushchenko explained.

Recall

According to the Mariupol City Council , hospitals in the occupied city are ill-prepared for the outbreak of viral infections, which could potentially lead to an epidemic.

No less than 15 trucks: enemy moves munitions and manpower to Berdiansk direction through Mariupol