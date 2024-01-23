ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Kadyrov secretly visited Mariupol, but quickly fled - Andriushchenko

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reportedly made a secret visit to Mariupol, possibly to appoint his son as head of the city administration, according to an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol. However, he and his son were hastily evacuated after security spotted a drone.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov secretly visited Mariupol. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko. According to his information, Kadyrov wants to make his son the head of the administration, reports UNN.

Details

In the morning, he was supposed to hold a meeting at the city occupation administration on Hromova Street and then pose beautifully at the Philharmonic. Where he was supposed to emphasize that his son should be in charge. A kind of allusion and parallel. Grozny was destroyed by the Russians and rebuilt (?). Now Mariupol is the same. Both places have Chechens and Kadyrov. The sick imagination of a sick person

Andriushchenko writes.

According to his information, a football match was also organized a few hundred meters from the "meeting" and a drone was launched for filming, to which Kadyrov's guards reacted. When Kadyrov's guards saw the drone, they quickly evacuated Kadyrov and his son from the city.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

