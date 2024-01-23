Kadyrov secretly visited Mariupol, but quickly fled - Andriushchenko

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov secretly visited Mariupol. This was reported by the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko. According to his information, Kadyrov wants to make his son the head of the administration, reports UNN.

Details

In the morning, he was supposed to hold a meeting at the city occupation administration on Hromova Street and then pose beautifully at the Philharmonic. Where he was supposed to emphasize that his son should be in charge. A kind of allusion and parallel. Grozny was destroyed by the Russians and rebuilt (?). Now Mariupol is the same. Both places have Chechens and Kadyrov. The sick imagination of a sick person Andriushchenko writes.

According to his information, a football match was also organized a few hundred meters from the "meeting" and a drone was launched for filming, to which Kadyrov's guards reacted. When Kadyrov's guards saw the drone, they quickly evacuated Kadyrov and his son from the city.

Kadyrov's men attacked a checkpoint of Russian military police in occupied Melitopol - media