Kadyrov's men attacked a checkpoint of Russian military police in occupied Melitopol - media

Kadyrov's men from the Vostok-Akhmat battalion beat and threatened a Russian military police officer with a weapon who asked them for documents at a checkpoint in occupied Melitopol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian BBC service.

Details

According to the newspaper, Russian Telegram channels are distributing a video, probably made at an intersection near the Kvartal shopping center in occupied Melitopol, which shows how a Mercedes with soldiers from Kadyrov's Vostok-Akhmat battalion are stopped at night at a checkpoint manned by Russian military police to check their documents.

"The Chechen soldiers do not have the documents necessary for traveling at night, and then they beat the military police officers, threatening them with execution. The beating is led by the commander of the Vostok-Akhmat battalion, Vakha Khambulatov," the newspaper notes.

In the published video, a Russian soldier stops a car with military personnel and asks to see combat orders. The man who checked the document asked the driver how long it was valid until, and the Chechen military replied: "Indefinitely".

"The indefinite ones are considered invalid," the soldier said, after which the Kadyrovites got out of the car, loaded their guns and pointed them at the inspector.

The footage also shows how Kadyrov's men begin to beat the Russian military.

Add

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, appointed Khambulatov as commander of this battalion in June 2013.

Khambulatov is known for taking part in the fighting in eastern Ukraine back in 2014, when the Russian government denied the presence of its troops in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Recall

