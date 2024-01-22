ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Kadyrov's men attacked a checkpoint of Russian military police in occupied Melitopol - media

Kadyrov's men attacked a checkpoint of Russian military police in occupied Melitopol - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109445 views

Members of Kadyrov's battalion beat and threatened a Russian military police officer who asked them to show their documents at a checkpoint in occupied Melitopol.

Kadyrov's men from the Vostok-Akhmat battalion beat and threatened a Russian military police officer with a weapon who asked them for documents at a checkpoint in occupied Melitopol. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian BBC service.

Details

According to the newspaper, Russian Telegram channels are distributing a video, probably made at an intersection near the Kvartal shopping center in occupied Melitopol, which shows how a Mercedes with soldiers from Kadyrov's Vostok-Akhmat battalion are stopped at night at a checkpoint manned by Russian military police to check their documents.

"The Chechen soldiers do not have the documents necessary for traveling at night, and then they beat the military police officers, threatening them with execution. The beating is led by the commander of the Vostok-Akhmat battalion, Vakha Khambulatov," the newspaper notes.

In the published video, a Russian soldier stops a car with military personnel and asks to see combat orders. The man who checked the document asked the driver how long it was valid until, and the Chechen military replied: "Indefinitely".

"The indefinite ones are considered invalid," the soldier said, after which the Kadyrovites got out of the car, loaded their guns and pointed them at the inspector.

The footage also shows how Kadyrov's men begin to beat the Russian military.

Add

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, appointed Khambulatov as commander of this battalion in June 2013.

Khambulatov is known for taking part in the fighting in eastern Ukraine back in 2014, when the Russian government denied the presence of its troops in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Recall

In the morning , the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reportedthat a shooting had taken place in the temporarily occupied city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

Contact us about advertising