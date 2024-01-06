No less than 15 trucks: enemy moves munitions and manpower to Berdiansk direction through Mariupol

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Mariupol are moving trucks with ammunition and manpower to the Berdiansk direction. The relevant footage of the movement of enemy equipment was published by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

Details

"We are recording the resumption of the transfer of trucks with BC and manpower to the Berdiansk direction," Andriushchenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that at least 15 trucks have been spotted moving over the past 24 hours, excluding fuel truck convoys.

Recall

The advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko , published footage of Ukrainian grain being exported to Russia from the port of Mariupol.