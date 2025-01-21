Deferrals for students, postgraduates and doctoral students have been returned to Reserve+

Students, postgraduates and doctoral students can once again get a deferment through the "Reserve+" program, Deputy Defense Minister for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko said on Facebook on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Everything is working! Interaction with the Unified State Electronic Database on Education has been established. This means that we are returning deferments for undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students to Reserve+. We are also actively working to make other types of deferments available in Reserve+. I'll let you know when there is news," Chernogorenko wrote.

