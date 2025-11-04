Deferment from mobilization for men aged 18-24 who served under contract: Parliament takes first step

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a document according to which men aged 18-25 who have served under contract during martial law will receive a deferment from mobilization. This is reported by UNN with reference to the published draft law.

Details

The text of the document states that a 12-month deferment from mobilization for men aged 18 to 24 will be granted to those who have served one year under contract during martial law.

Previously, after discharge from military service, such citizens could be registered for military service and immediately called up again. The approved amendments to the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" will eliminate this uncertainty.

In addition, the legally guaranteed deferment will allow volunteers to rest and, if necessary, undergo the necessary medical and social rehabilitation.

Addition

The "Contract 18-24" program has now been extended to all combat units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Anyone aged 18-24 can choose any brigade to conclude a one-year contract.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated the need to increase the share of contract soldiers in the army among citizens aged 18-24. This was discussed at the Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting, where the expansion of contract service opportunities was also considered.