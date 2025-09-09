Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Britain, and Germany coordinated the Ramstein agenda
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his counterparts from Britain and Germany agreed on the agenda for the Ramstein format meeting. Shmyhal thanked the partners for their support and co-organization of the event.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with his counterparts from Britain and Germany - John Healey and Boris Pistorius - coordinated the agenda of the Ramstein format meeting, UNN reports.
Together with UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, we coordinated the agenda of the Ramstein format meeting.
The Ukrainian Defense Minister thanked Great Britain and Germany for co-organizing the event, the USA for initiating the format, and all partners who joined.
All this support means a lot to us, for our resilience and ability to deter the Russian aggressor.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting in the "Ramstein" format and expectations of new support packages from partners.