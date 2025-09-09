$41.250.03
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
September 9, 07:55 AM
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
September 9, 07:10 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
September 9, 07:01 AM
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 12:50 PM
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Britain, and Germany coordinated the Ramstein agenda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and his counterparts from Britain and Germany agreed on the agenda for the Ramstein format meeting. Shmyhal thanked the partners for their support and co-organization of the event.

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Britain, and Germany coordinated the Ramstein agenda

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with his counterparts from Britain and Germany - John Healey and Boris Pistorius - coordinated the agenda of the Ramstein format meeting, UNN reports.

Together with UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, we coordinated the agenda of the Ramstein format meeting.

- Shmyhal wrote.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister thanked Great Britain and Germany for co-organizing the event, the USA for initiating the format, and all partners who joined.

All this support means a lot to us, for our resilience and ability to deter the Russian aggressor.

- Shmyhal summarized.

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting in the "Ramstein" format and expectations of new support packages from partners.

Antonina Tumanova

