Defense Minister Umerov: 50% of fortification works planned for 2025 have already been completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

Ukraine is actively improving its fortifications to effectively counter the tactics of Russian assault groups. According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, 50% of the work planned for 2025 has already been completed.

Defense Minister Umerov: 50% of fortification works planned for 2025 have already been completed

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are improving the construction of fortifications to more effectively counter the Russian tactic of small-group assault operations. 50% of the work planned for 2025 has already been completed, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Fortification is not just concrete and trenches, but also an adaptive engineering system that takes into account the enemy's tactics and always serves one purpose: protecting our soldiers. We monitor the process daily and reinforce the areas where it is most needed

- said Umerov.

Umerov explained that previously, fortifications were built according to the principle of battalion defense areas and company strongholds with significant lengths of communication trenches (2-5 km). However, now the Russians have changed their tactics: they do not operate with classic battalions and companies, but mostly use small infantry formations with drone support during assault operations.

To counter the new enemy tactic of offensive actions by Russian invaders, a new model was introduced – spatially smaller strongholds with communication trenches stretching 60-70 meters. At the same time, anti-drone shelters are actively used, which are harder to detect and effectively perform defense, deterrence, and inflicting fire damage.

The Cabinet of Ministers simplifies management of fortifications: what awaits defence structures21.01.25, 12:45 • 24621 view

The fortification construction plan is being implemented as follows:

  • in 2024, in areas where construction was carried out by military units, 96% to 99.9% of the assigned tasks were completed;
    • as of mid-2025, over 50% of the work planned for this year has already been completed;
      • the work is carried out by defense force units based on proposals from operational-tactical groups (OTGs) and combined-arms units that will subsequently defend the equipped fortification positions;

        In particular, in the Sumy direction, defensive lines are being strengthened in the most threatening areas. There, additional engineering equipment of defensive lines is being built up according to the needs of the command

        - Umerov reported.

        The Minister also explained that, unlike traditional fortifications, modern fortifications are camouflaged according to the terrain. They are also specially reduced in size so as not to unmask positions and maintain effectiveness on the battlefield.

        Umerov also assured that he daily briefs commanders on the situation at the front, including the state of fortification equipment of defensive lines. Currently, all tasks set in this direction are being carried out on schedule.

        Addition

        The Cabin of Ministers of Ukraine allocated 83 million UAH for the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The funds will be used for engineering and technical structures and equipment for defensive lines.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyWar
        Rustem Umerov
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Ukraine
        Tesla
