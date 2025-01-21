The Cabinet of Ministers simplifies management of fortifications: what awaits defence structures

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted an updated mechanism for acceptance, accounting and maintenance of fortifications in the frontline areas. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

We continue to strengthen the state in all areas. In particular, we are modernizing the mechanism of acceptance, accounting and maintenance of fortifications in the frontline areas - Shmyhal said.

According to him, last year, 3,000 defense posts were equipped with 46.2 billion hryvnias.

Now, according to the resolution we are adopting today, these fortifications must be transferred to the Ministry of Defense and assigned to balance holders within a month - The Prime Minister said.

Recall

In 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 1.9 billion for the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhia. The work is 100% complete.