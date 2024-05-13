Defense forces push back occupants and carry out clearing operations on northern outskirts of Vovchansk - General Staff

As of 17:00, fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. Ukrainian troops inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia. UNN reports this with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the situation along the entire front line is controlled by the Defense Forces. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses on the enemy, regaining positions and achieving tactical success in some areas.

As of 17:00, fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector. The number of combat engagements has increased to 12. Our troops struck at the enemy, pushed them back and are carrying out clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia - the statement said.

It is noted that the total losses of the enemy amounted to 106 people, 25 units of weapons and military equipment.

Addendum

The head of the Kharkiv regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko , reported earlier that the situation in Kharkiv region was more or less stabilized. However, the Russians are turning Vovchansk into Bakhmut or Maryinka.

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov , statedthat about 200 more people should leave the city of Vovchansk. The evacuation continues against the backdrop of attacks by Russian invaders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the approaches to the city, but the occupiers do not stop trying to destroy civilian infrastructure.