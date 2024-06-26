Defense forces hit two Russian control points - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops hit 15 locations of enemy manpower and equipment, 2 command posts, an air defense facility and an ammunition depot.
The Air Force, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, two control points, an air defense facility and an ammunition depot. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an evening report, UNN reports.
Details
"Today, the soldiers of the 71st separate hunting ranger brigade of the Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine should be recognized for their effective combat work," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
The situation is the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector and Kharkiv region: General Staff on the situation at the front26.06.24, 20:30 • 24335 views