Defense Forces defeat Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia sector - OK "Zakhid"

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89716 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109193 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151958 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155869 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251774 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174493 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165704 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226645 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113079 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37529 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71803 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39747 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33062 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65604 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226645 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212619 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238335 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225073 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89716 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65604 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71803 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113212 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114096 views
Defense Forces defeat Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia sector - OK "Zakhid"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30700 views

Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhya sector, destroying 18 pieces of equipment, including 3 tanks, killing about 70 soldiers and wounding another 80.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army attempted to advance the day before, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces defeated them. In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 18 pieces of equipment and 70 occupants. This was reported on Sunday by OK "Zakhid", UNN writes. 

Defense forces in the Zaporizhzhya sector defeated the Russian offensive yesterday. After the offensive, the Russians retreated to their previous positions

- the statement said.

Details 

According to the "Zakhid" Joint Task Force, 18 pieces of equipment (including 3 tanks) were destroyed and  about 70 Russian occupants were wounded, and 80 were injured. 

The much-hyped "Caesar Kunikov" offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector collapsed, as did the self-titled military command post

- specified in the OK "Zakhid". 

The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a fairly large number of enemy personnel.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

