In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army attempted to advance the day before, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces defeated them. In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 18 pieces of equipment and 70 occupants. This was reported on Sunday by OK "Zakhid", UNN writes.
Details
The much-hyped "Caesar Kunikov" offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector collapsed, as did the self-titled military command post
The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a fairly large number of enemy personnel.