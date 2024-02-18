In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the Russian army attempted to advance the day before, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces defeated them. In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 18 pieces of equipment and 70 occupants. This was reported on Sunday by OK "Zakhid", UNN writes.

Defense forces in the Zaporizhzhya sector defeated the Russian offensive yesterday. After the offensive, the Russians retreated to their previous positions - the statement said.

Details

According to the "Zakhid" Joint Task Force, 18 pieces of equipment (including 3 tanks) were destroyed and about 70 Russian occupants were wounded, and 80 were injured.

The much-hyped "Caesar Kunikov" offensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector collapsed, as did the self-titled military command post - specified in the OK "Zakhid".

The offensive involved 30 pieces of equipment and a fairly large number of enemy personnel.