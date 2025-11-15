Defense Forces are conducting active operations in the Ocheretyne direction: 755 occupiers neutralized in a week

Since the beginning of the current week, the soldiers of the Defense Forces have inflicted significant losses on the enemy in the Ocheretyne direction: 755 occupiers have been neutralized. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Also destroyed and significantly damaged were a tank, 11 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems, 2 units of automotive and one unit of special equipment, 12 motorcycles and ATVs.

As of August 21, 2025, enemy losses in the Ocheretyne direction amount to approximately 19,270 Russian servicemen and 1,493 units of weapons and military equipment. More than 5,770 various enemy UAVs have been destroyed.

In total, since the beginning of the operation, as of November 15, 2025, 189 km² have been liberated and 259.4 km² of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Recall

The Defense Forces cut off Russian logistics routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk, destroying the road between Selydove and Pokrovsk with an airstrike. This made it impossible to use the highway for the infiltration of light equipment.