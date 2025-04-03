Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10180 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 97688 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162020 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102436 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338674 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171681 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195770 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124262 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108056 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10180 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79580 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 97688 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 162020 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154528 views
Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7592 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.

Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine did not strike at energy facilities either on the territory of the Russian Federation or within the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, adhering to the agreements, while Russia violates them by attacking energy facilities of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine adhere to the terms of the "energy truce". The enemy's information resources produce fakes about Ukraine's damage to energy facilities in the Russian Federation and in the territories occupied by it

- the statement of the General Staff reads.

In particular, as noted in the General Staff, "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has prepared another pseudo-report on far-fetched strikes against a number of Russian oil, gas and electricity enterprises."

We emphasize that the Defense Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to the agreements reached with partners and have not struck at energy facilities either on the territory of the Russian Federation or within the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine

- the statement of the General Staff reads.

The General Staff emphasized that "fire damage is carried out exclusively on military targets of the Russian occupation army."

At the same time, numerous violations of these agreements by the Russian army are recorded. Thus, in the last decade of March, the aggressor repeatedly attacked our energy facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions

- noted in the General Staff.

"The diplomatic agency of the aggressor country traditionally spreads false and baseless accusations in order to shift to Ukraine its own guilt for disrupting the peaceful settlement and continue the war of aggression against our state," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Addendum

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, touched upon the issue of prisoner exchange and the prohibition of strikes on energy facilities. Also, the United States and Russia, following the talks in Saudi Arabia, agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and agreed to develop measures to implement the agreement between Trump and Putin on the prohibition of strikes on energy facilities of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

On March 26, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva reported that the Ukrainian and American sides believe that a ceasefire in the Black Sea and on objects related to energy, came on March 25. Since March 18, at least eight Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities have been shelled by the Russian Federation.

During this time, Russia launched several massive drone strikes on cities in Ukraine. Kropyvnytskyi experienced the most massive drone attack by the Russian Federation, then - Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Kovalenko stated that Russia continues to attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" every day and continues to strike at the energy infrastructure, despite any agreements.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also indicated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to produce fakes about Ukraine's pseudo-strikes on energy facilities in the Russian Federation and in the territories occupied by it.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has come up with an excuse to retain the right to violate the moratorium on shelling.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Poltava
Kherson
Kharkiv
