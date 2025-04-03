Defense Forces are adhering to the terms of the "energy truce," while Russia is spreading disinformation about Ukrainian strikes - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine adheres to the agreements and does not strike at energy facilities in the Russian Federation and the occupied territories. At the same time, Russia violates these agreements by attacking Ukraine's energy facilities.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine did not strike at energy facilities either on the territory of the Russian Federation or within the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine, adhering to the agreements, while Russia violates them by attacking energy facilities of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine adhere to the terms of the "energy truce". The enemy's information resources produce fakes about Ukraine's damage to energy facilities in the Russian Federation and in the territories occupied by it
In particular, as noted in the General Staff, "the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has prepared another pseudo-report on far-fetched strikes against a number of Russian oil, gas and electricity enterprises."
We emphasize that the Defense Forces of Ukraine strictly adhere to the agreements reached with partners and have not struck at energy facilities either on the territory of the Russian Federation or within the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine
The General Staff emphasized that "fire damage is carried out exclusively on military targets of the Russian occupation army."
At the same time, numerous violations of these agreements by the Russian army are recorded. Thus, in the last decade of March, the aggressor repeatedly attacked our energy facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions
"The diplomatic agency of the aggressor country traditionally spreads false and baseless accusations in order to shift to Ukraine its own guilt for disrupting the peaceful settlement and continue the war of aggression against our state," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
Addendum
On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, touched upon the issue of prisoner exchange and the prohibition of strikes on energy facilities. Also, the United States and Russia, following the talks in Saudi Arabia, agreed to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and agreed to develop measures to implement the agreement between Trump and Putin on the prohibition of strikes on energy facilities of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
On March 26, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva reported that the Ukrainian and American sides believe that a ceasefire in the Black Sea and on objects related to energy, came on March 25. Since March 18, at least eight Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities have been shelled by the Russian Federation.
During this time, Russia launched several massive drone strikes on cities in Ukraine. Kropyvnytskyi experienced the most massive drone attack by the Russian Federation, then - Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipro.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Kovalenko stated that Russia continues to attack Ukraine with "Shaheds" every day and continues to strike at the energy infrastructure, despite any agreements.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also indicated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to produce fakes about Ukraine's pseudo-strikes on energy facilities in the Russian Federation and in the territories occupied by it.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin has come up with an excuse to retain the right to violate the moratorium on shelling.