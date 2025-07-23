$41.770.05
Publications
Exclusives
Defence Intelligence: Russia plans to use protests in Ukraine to undermine state stability

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine warns that Russian special services are studying the situation in Ukraine to use protests related to Law No. 12414 for destabilization. Moscow aims to discredit Ukraine on the international stage and weaken Western support.

Russia is trying to use internal protests in Ukraine, related to the adoption of Law No. 12414, as a tool to undermine national resilience. This is warned by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Intelligence notes that Russian special services and Kremlin propaganda are carefully studying the situation inside Ukraine to use public discontent for destabilization and weakening the resistance of the Ukrainian state in a full-scale war.

The aggressor state Russia, in particular, its special services and Kremlin propagandists, are carefully and thoroughly studying the situation inside Ukraine to use the protests related to the adoption of Law No. 12414 to undermine our state's ability to resist full-scale armed Russian aggression.

 - stated in the GUR message.

Also, according to military intelligence estimates, Moscow seeks to discredit Ukraine on the international stage to destroy or at least weaken Western support in the fight against Russian aggression.

The GUR pays special attention to information campaigns that the enemy launches through its influence resources.

To raise the degree of protests, deepen polarization and chaos in Ukrainian society, and, as a result, lose the state's stability during an existential war, provocative actions inspired by Moscow are not excluded 

- noted in intelligence.

The GUR calls on Ukrainians to remain resilient, critically evaluate information, and not succumb to provocations that could play into the enemy's hands.

Claims of dismantling anti-corruption infrastructure are untrue - Arakhamia7/23/25, 3:58 PM • 2072 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsNews of the World
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine
