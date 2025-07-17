$41.810.01
Decline in opening of individual entrepreneurs and increase in the number of "one-day firms" recorded in Ukraine - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3198 views

In April-June 2025, 73,799 individual entrepreneurs were opened in Ukraine, which is 3% less than last year. In the first half of the year, 137,557 new individual entrepreneurs were registered, but 157,605 ceased operations, with more than a third of them having worked for less than two years.

Decline in opening of individual entrepreneurs and increase in the number of "one-day firms" recorded in Ukraine - study

Due to the temporary non-operation of registers and new taxes at the beginning of 2025, there was a surge in the closure of individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) in Ukraine. And although the situation later stabilized, 73,799 FOPs were opened between April and June, which is 3% less than in the same period last year. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Another 51,830 businesses ceased operations. This is 27% less than in the same period last year. In total, 137,557 new FOPs were registered in the first half of 2025, but 157,605 entrepreneurs closed down.

More than a third of businesses that ceased operations this year worked for less than two years. 22% of them were opened last year, another 15% were opened in 2023. At the same time, there were more so-called one-day FOPs: 5,323 businesses were counted. In 2021, there were only 96 of them.

Most often, entrepreneurs choose trade - both retail (39.5 thousand newly created FOPs) and wholesale (10.7 thousand). Also among the popular areas are: IT, information services and the provision of other individual services.

The largest number of new FOPs were opened:

  • in Kyiv - 18.8 thousand;
    • in Dnipropetrovsk region - 13 thousand;
      • in Lviv region - 10.4 thousand.

        At the same time, 20.6 thousand FOPs closed in Kyiv. Kharkiv (13.6 thousand) and Dnipropetrovsk (13.6 thousand) regions follow in terms of the number of closed FOPs.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that Ukrainians founded more than 70,000 FOPs in Poland in two years. This accounts for 9% of all newly created private entrepreneurs in the country.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

