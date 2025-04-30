Declaration Campaign 2025: April 30 is the Deadline for Filing Declarations

Citizens and self-employed individuals who received income in the past year from which taxes were not paid can file a declaration of property status and income until April 30 inclusive. This is reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The State Tax Service reminded that it is most convenient to submit the declaration in electronic form:

through the payer's electronic cabinet: how to do it – details in the video.

through the mobile application "My податкова": instruction here.

To receive a tax deduction, you can submit a declaration until December 31, 2025.

