The United States has completed its mission in Iraq and fully withdrawn its troops as part of Operation "Inherent Resolve." U.S. President Donald Trump announced this on the Truth Social network, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the end of the American presence is a "victory for the United States, a victory for Iraq, and a decisive victory over ISIS."

Unlike Afghanistan, where a great deal of military equipment and everything else was left behind, where 13 service members were killed and many others were seriously wounded, this organized withdrawal of coalition forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base marks the end of a very expensive journey to hell - Trump wrote.

At the same time, according to the U.S. Central Command, American troops remain in the region after leaving Iraq. The headquarters of the operation against ISIS was moved to Jordan, while U.S. forces continue their mission in Syria together with coalition partners.

Background

The United States invaded Iraq in 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein's regime. After that, American troops remained in the country, supported the new government, and waged a years-long fight against insurgents.

At the end of 2011, the United States withdrew its forces. However, less than three years later, American troops returned to Iraq, this time to support Iraqi forces in the fight against ISIS. The main combat operations against the group lasted from 2014 to 2017.

Over more than two decades of war in Iraq, the United States lost 4,500 Americans. This year, 18 American service members were killed in the war against Iran, seven of them in Iraq.

The United States will withdraw its remaining troops from Iraq by September 30, but pro-Iranian groups are refusing to disarm