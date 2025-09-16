Decided to go to Germany to visit relatives: a 101-year-old woman in Pavlohrad obtained a foreign passport

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 101-year-old grandmother came to apply for a foreign passport to go to Germany to visit her relatives, UNN reports with reference to the Migration Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

In Pavlohrad, a woman born in 1924 applied for a service to issue a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

The grandmother, who lives alone, expressed a desire to go to Germany to visit her relatives at the age of 101. Caring neighbors, who look after her and take care of her in everyday life, helped solve this issue. They accompanied the woman to the nearest department of the Migration Service, where DMS employees issued a foreign passport to the elderly woman.

How many Ukrainians received foreign passports and ID cards in 2024 - the answer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs