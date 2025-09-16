$41.230.05
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Decided to go to Germany to visit relatives: a 101-year-old woman in Pavlohrad obtained a foreign passport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

In Pavlohrad, a 101-year-old woman applied to the Migration Service to obtain a foreign passport. She plans to go to Germany to visit her relatives, and her neighbors helped her with the process.

Decided to go to Germany to visit relatives: a 101-year-old woman in Pavlohrad obtained a foreign passport

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 101-year-old grandmother came to apply for a foreign passport to go to Germany to visit her relatives, UNN reports with reference to the Migration Service of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

In Pavlohrad, a woman born in 1924 applied for a service to issue a passport of a citizen of Ukraine for traveling abroad.

The grandmother, who lives alone, expressed a desire to go to Germany to visit her relatives at the age of 101. Caring neighbors, who look after her and take care of her in everyday life, helped solve this issue. They accompanied the woman to the nearest department of the Migration Service, where DMS employees issued a foreign passport to the elderly woman.

How many Ukrainians received foreign passports and ID cards in 2024 - the answer of the Ministry of Internal Affairs17.01.25, 10:27 • 27025 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
Pavlohrad