Deceived family of fallen godson: Transcarpathian suspected of misappropriating aid to family of fallen soldier
In Zakarpattia, a man defrauded the family of his deceased godson, a soldier, of several million hryvnias. The suspect embezzled almost all the state aid, leaving the family only 350 thousand hryvnias out of 7 million.
In Zakarpattia, the police have served a notice of suspicion to an offender who defrauded the family of a deceased defender, his godson, of several million hryvnias. UNN reports with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.
It is reported that the suspect, who is the godfather of the deceased, offered his mother assistance in preparing documents for receiving a one-time cash payment from the state.
After opening a bank account, the offender convinced the woman to leave the bank card with him and assured her that he would spend the money on the arrangement of the military's burial site and transfer the rest to the deceased's son.
When he returned the bank card to the victims, there were only 350 thousand hryvnias in the account instead of the 7 million accrued by the state - the offender had embezzled almost all the financial assistance
Investigators served him a notice of suspicion and he is currently in custody.
