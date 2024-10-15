Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for registration of disability due to war and the status of a family member of a fallen defender
Kyiv • UNN
The Government has clarified the procedure for granting the status of a person with a disability caused by war and a family member of a fallen defender. The procedure for submitting an application has been changed, the list of authorities for inquiries has been defined, and the grounds for refusal to grant the status have been expanded.
The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for registration of disability as a result of the war and the status of a family member of a fallen Ukrainian defender. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to clarify the procedure for granting persons the status of a person with a disability as a result of war and a family member of a fallen defender. As noted by the Ministry of Veterans, the amendments regulate, in particular, the process of submitting such an application in paper form.
The changes reportedly include:
- in paper form, the application is submitted at the applicant's registered place of residence directly to the local structural unit on veteran policy, including by sending it by post, or through the ASC;
- the list of bodies to which the structural subdivision on veterans' policy issues makes a request for documents in case of their absence is defined;
- defines the procedure for actions to be taken by a structural unit on veterans' policy in case it does not receive a response to a request for documents or receives them later than the established deadline;
- the method of receiving a notification of granting (refusal to grant) status by an applicant in case of submitting an application in paper form has been clarified;
- the grounds for refusing to grant or revoking the status of a person with a disability as a result of war or a family member of a deceased person were expanded to include a court finding guilty of an intentional crime against the foundations of national security of Ukraine or an intentional crime against the established procedure for military service.
Recall
To support the employment of people with disabilities, the government has introduced compensation programs for employers.