Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for registration of disability due to war and the status of a family member of a fallen defender

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for registration of disability due to war and the status of a family member of a fallen defender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12590 views

The Government has clarified the procedure for granting the status of a person with a disability caused by war and a family member of a fallen defender. The procedure for submitting an application has been changed, the list of authorities for inquiries has been defined, and the grounds for refusal to grant the status have been expanded.

Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for registration of disability due to war and the status of a family member of a fallen defender

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the procedure for registration of disability as a result of the war and the status of a family member of a fallen Ukrainian defender. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has made changes to clarify the procedure for granting persons the status of a person with a disability as a result of war and a family member of a fallen defender. As noted by the Ministry of Veterans, the amendments regulate, in particular, the process of submitting such an application in paper form.

The changes reportedly include:

  • in paper form, the application is submitted at the applicant's registered place of residence directly to the local structural unit on veteran policy, including by sending it by post, or through the ASC; 
  • the list of bodies to which the structural subdivision on veterans' policy issues makes a request for documents in case of their absence is defined; 
  • defines the procedure for actions to be taken by a structural unit on veterans' policy in case it does not receive a response to a request for documents or receives them later than the established deadline; 
  • the method of receiving a notification of granting (refusal to grant) status by an applicant in case of submitting an application in paper form has been clarified; 
  • the grounds for refusing to grant or revoking the status of a person with a disability as a result of war or a family member of a deceased person were expanded to include a court finding guilty of an intentional crime against the foundations of national security of Ukraine or an intentional crime against the established procedure for military service.

Recall

To support the employment of people with disabilities, the government has introduced compensation programs for employers.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

