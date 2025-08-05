Decade of Inflation: Iran Prepares to "Remove Four Zeros" from National Currency

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 45560 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 48545 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 83673 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 120073 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 75699 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 70608 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73120 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 69846 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63034 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81146 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
69%
751mm
Popular news
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 22358 views
Zelenskyy expects a report from Svyrydenko on the action program for border territoriesAugust 4, 04:11 PM • 4316 views
Hungary imported Kazakh oil by sea for the first time via CroatiaAugust 4, 04:14 PM • 4588 views
"They don't care how many people Russia kills in Ukraine": Trump is going to significantly increase tariffs on goods from IndiaAugust 4, 04:28 PM • 37000 views
Ukrainian Ambassador Condemns Polish MP's Statement Regarding the Slogan "Glory to Ukraine"Video07:52 PM • 6382 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 45561 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 83673 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 120073 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 246146 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 333773 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 22365 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 46328 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 41331 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 46406 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 349997 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
MIM-23 Hawk
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
The Washington Post

Decade of Inflation: Iran Prepares to "Remove Four Zeros" from National Currency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The Iranian parliament has approved a bill on the redenomination of the rial, which provides for reducing the currency's denomination by four zeros. This will simplify calculations and reduce the cost of printing banknotes, as the rial has significantly depreciated due to international sanctions and political uncertainty.

Decade of Inflation: Iran Prepares to "Remove Four Zeros" from National Currency

The Iranian government plans to "remove four zeros" from the denomination of its currency, the rial, to simplify financial calculations and reduce budget expenditures. This was reported by Financial Times, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the economic committee of the country's parliament approved the government's bill on the redenomination of the rial. In particular, Shamseddin Hosseini, the head of the committee, stated that the new currency will still be known as the rial, with one unit being equivalent to 10,000 rials in current terms.

The proposed reduction in the number of digits is intended to simplify financial calculations and accounting, as well as reduce the cost of printing banknotes

- the article says.

The publication indicates that the Iranian currency has undergone significant devaluation due to international sanctions that have isolated the country from the global banking system and hampered its economy.

The rial has further weakened against the dollar in recent days amid continued political uncertainty following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June

- the media writes,

It is also noted that Iran has been considering currency reform since the 1990s. The bill must be officially submitted to parliament for approval and will ultimately require the approval of the Guardian Council - a constitutional body that reviews new legislation - to become law.

Recall

In late July, the US imposed sanctions on more than 50 individuals and vessels associated with Iran's shipping network. The network transports oil from Iran and Russia, generating billions of dollars in revenue.

"Coercion and pressure will achieve nothing": China rejected US demand to stop buying oil from Russia and Iran04.08.25, 07:04 • 3994 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Iran