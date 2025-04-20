$41.380.00
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 11708 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 24991 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 41958 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 46106 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 53366 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 30943 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 25081 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20689 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81283 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86183 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Deaths on the course: two participants died at the half marathon in Kazakhstan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On April 20, during the half marathon in Almaty, two participants of the competition died. The deceased were 84 and 21 years old, they were covering the distance of 21.1 kilometers.

Deaths on the course: two participants died at the half marathon in Kazakhstan

In the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, two participants died during the half marathon race. This is reported on the competition's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on April 20, two participants died during the Almaty Half Marathon - 84-year-old Akkoyan Rsaliev and 21-year-old Nurbol Ahmadi. Both covered the half marathon distance (21.1 kilometers) and were regular participants in races in Almaty.

The organizers acted in accordance with the regulations: medical services, emergency services, and police responded promptly and on time. Despite the measures taken, it was not possible to save the participants' lives

- the report says.

The organizers added that the cause of death of the participants will be known based on the results of a forensic medical examination. At the same time, as reported by Saltanat Kazybayeva, executive director of the corporate fund "Courage to Be First", "participant safety is the organizers' priority".

Recall

In December, the WBA Gold heavyweight boxing world champion Paul Bamba died at the age of 35. His death occurred effectively a week after the athlete won the championship title.

One step away from death: athletes who survived serious illnesses and returned to sports10.02.25, 17:21 • 157263 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsHealth
Kazakhstan
