Deaths on the course: two participants died at the half marathon in Kazakhstan

In the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, two participants died during the half marathon race. This is reported on the competition's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that on April 20, two participants died during the Almaty Half Marathon - 84-year-old Akkoyan Rsaliev and 21-year-old Nurbol Ahmadi. Both covered the half marathon distance (21.1 kilometers) and were regular participants in races in Almaty.

The organizers acted in accordance with the regulations: medical services, emergency services, and police responded promptly and on time. Despite the measures taken, it was not possible to save the participants' lives - the report says.

The organizers added that the cause of death of the participants will be known based on the results of a forensic medical examination. At the same time, as reported by Saltanat Kazybayeva, executive director of the corporate fund "Courage to Be First", "participant safety is the organizers' priority".

Recall

In December, the WBA Gold heavyweight boxing world champion Paul Bamba died at the age of 35. His death occurred effectively a week after the athlete won the championship title.

One step away from death: athletes who survived serious illnesses and returned to sports