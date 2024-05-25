Death toll rises during Russian attack on construction hypermarket

The death toll from the attack on a construction supermarket has risen to four. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports .

An investigation department headquarters has been set up near the site of the hit, where relatives of the missing persons can provide their DNA samples to identify the bodies that may be found in the hypermarket. The exact number of victims is being established.

According to Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko, the attack was carried out with two UMPB D-30 ammunition rounds. The attack hit the building directly. A large-scale fire immediately broke out over an area of 15,000 meters.

According to the police, all the dead and wounded were civilians, local residents who had come to the supermarket to make purchases.

Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation into the shelling under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Up to 200 people could have been at the site of the previous two Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported a large number of wounded and missing.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if Ukraine had enough air defense and modern combat aircraft, Russian attacks like the one on Kharkiv today would have been impossible.

