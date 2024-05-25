Death toll rises during Russian attack on construction hypermarket

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63387 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143157 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236447 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170979 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163275 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218411 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205042 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 61491 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108556 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 43525 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104237 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 38594 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 236447 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231168 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218411 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 9045 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 104237 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108556 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158024 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156823 views
Death toll rises during Russian attack on construction hypermarket

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25573 views

Four civilians are killed in a Russian attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The death toll from the attack on a construction supermarket has risen to four. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports .

Details

An investigation department headquarters has been set up near the site of the hit, where relatives of the missing persons can provide their DNA samples to identify the bodies that may be found in the hypermarket. The exact number of victims is being established.

According to Kharkiv police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko, the attack was carried out with two UMPB D-30 ammunition rounds. The attack hit the building directly. A large-scale fire immediately broke out over an area of 15,000 meters.

According to the police, all the dead and wounded were civilians, local residents who had come to the supermarket to make purchases.

Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation into the shelling under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Add

Up to 200 people could have been at the site of the previous two Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv. The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported a large number of wounded and missing.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if Ukraine had enough air defense and modern combat aircraft, Russian attacks like the one on Kharkiv today would have been impossible.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Epicenter in Kharkiv increased to three - RMA25.05.24, 20:59 • 23417 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
ihor-terekhovIhor Terekhov
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

