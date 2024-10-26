Death toll in Kyiv rises to 5: child killed
Kyiv • UNN
A girl born in 2009 died as a result of hostile shelling in Solomyansky district of Kyiv, 5 other people were injured. Apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors of the residential building were damaged, the fire was extinguished.
A girl born in 2009 died as a result of an enemy strike in the Solomyansky district of Kyiv. The number of injured has also increased to 5 people. This was reported by the mayor Vitaliy Klychno, UNN reports.
According to the information, 4 victims were treated on the spot by medics, and one person was hospitalized. Rescuers and medics are working at the scene to provide support to the victims.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a mobile tent had been deployed for the residents of the building who needed help.
In the capital, as a result of shelling by the occupiers, apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors of a residential building were damaged. However, firefighters have already extinguished the fire that broke out on the floors.
