Death toll from Russian missile strike in Kharkiv rises to eight

The death toll from the Russian attack in Kharkiv has risen to 8 people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

The eighth body of a deceased person was found under the rubble of the building - Terekhov wrote.

As a result of the night attack on the city, according to Kharkiv Mayor, "an elementary school teacher of the sixth lyceum and her son, a second-grade student, died in their home." "Also, an eighth-grader of the 16th lyceum died with her mother," Terekhov added.

Addition

At night, a Russian missile strike destroyed a residential five-story building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Among the dead are 2 children.

SES psychologists are providing assistance to the victims and relatives of the deceased at the site of the missile strike in Kharkiv.

15 wounded in Kharkiv after Russian missile strike, including children