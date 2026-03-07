Death toll from Russian missile strike in Kharkiv rises to eight
Kyiv • UNN
The eighth body was found under the rubble of the building. Among those killed in Russia's night attack on a residential five-story building are two children and an elementary school teacher.
The death toll from the Russian attack in Kharkiv has risen to 8 people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.
The eighth body of a deceased person was found under the rubble of the building
As a result of the night attack on the city, according to Kharkiv Mayor, "an elementary school teacher of the sixth lyceum and her son, a second-grade student, died in their home." "Also, an eighth-grader of the 16th lyceum died with her mother," Terekhov added.
Addition
At night, a Russian missile strike destroyed a residential five-story building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Among the dead are 2 children.
SES psychologists are providing assistance to the victims and relatives of the deceased at the site of the missile strike in Kharkiv.
