Death toll from Russian missile strike in Kharkiv rises to eight

$43.810.0050.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 4958 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 11817 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 34023 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 49652 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 57042 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 42948 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 74738 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29636 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26926 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25350 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
53%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peace between Ukraine and Russia remains possible despite the alleged transfer of intelligence by Russians to Iran about US positions – White HouseVideoMarch 7, 02:11 AM • 16733 views
US State Department urgently approved sale of 12,000 aerial bombs to Israel, bypassing CongressMarch 7, 02:29 AM • 14717 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.March 7, 05:01 AM • 15910 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 8876 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"07:12 AM • 5106 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 38929 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 45932 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 74742 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 45513 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 53381 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Dmytro Kuleba
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Iran
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 3224 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 18471 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 18753 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 36428 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 32585 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Gold

Death toll from Russian missile strike in Kharkiv rises to eight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

The eighth body was found under the rubble of the building. Among those killed in Russia's night attack on a residential five-story building are two children and an elementary school teacher.

Death toll from Russian missile strike in Kharkiv rises to eight

The death toll from the Russian attack in Kharkiv has risen to 8 people, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

The eighth body of a deceased person was found under the rubble of the building

- Terekhov wrote.

As a result of the night attack on the city, according to Kharkiv Mayor, "an elementary school teacher of the sixth lyceum and her son, a second-grade student, died in their home." "Also, an eighth-grader of the 16th lyceum died with her mother," Terekhov added.

Addition

At night, a Russian missile strike destroyed a residential five-story building in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. Among the dead are 2 children.

SES psychologists are providing assistance to the victims and relatives of the deceased at the site of the missile strike in Kharkiv.

15 wounded in Kharkiv after Russian missile strike, including children07.03.26, 10:58 • 1902 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv