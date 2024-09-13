Death toll from Borova shelling rises to three
As a result of the daytime shelling of Borova in Izium district of Kharkiv region, 3 civilians were killed. Another 9 people were wounded, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported.
The death toll from the daytime shelling of Borova, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, has increased to 3 people.
Details
“After 21:00, it became known that another person was injured - a 56-year-old civilian. Unfortunately, the man died in hospital from his injuries,” the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.
Thus, as of 22:00, three civilians were killed in Borova and 9 others were wounded.
