Death toll from Borova shelling rises to three

The death toll from the daytime shelling of Borova, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, has increased to 3 people. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as cited by UNN .

Details

“After 21:00, it became known that another person was injured - a 56-year-old civilian. Unfortunately, the man died in hospital from his injuries,” the press service of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

Thus, as of 22:00, three civilians were killed in Borova and 9 others were wounded.

