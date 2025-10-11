Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death

Today, October 11, the body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car in the capital's Obolon district. He is believed to have committed suicide. Before his death, Hanich told his girlfriend that he had serious financial problems. UNN reports what is known about Hanich.

What happened

As reported by UNN, the body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car in the capital's Obolon district. The blogger is believed to have committed suicide. The day before, he had told his loved ones about his depressed state due to financial difficulties and had sent them a farewell message.

In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings

According to UNN sources, Hanich told his girlfriend before his death that he had serious financial problems.

Who is Kostiantyn Hanich?

Kostiantyn Hanich is a 32-year-old blogger on Instagram, director of the NGO "Association of Traders of Ukraine" and LLC "TSTA CONSULTING", whose main activity is "Auxiliary activities in the field of education".

On his Instagram page, Hanich talked about his life. He posted his last video on September 27, in which he talked about the illusion of wealth of his colleagues.

"Life and the picture are different. There are traders, I'm subscribed to them, I see them with Maybachs, Bentleys and the rest. But when you meet them in real life, you find out that it's rented, it's leased, he owes money. This picture and reality are very different. Most likely, because of this, a trader wants to match his picture and starts looking for many ways to earn extra income with minimal effort," Hanich said.

In one of his last interviews, Hanich said that he had a companion who "ripped him off" for money and took access to his wallets.

He also noted that one of his projects was closed due to the betrayal of a companion who took access to his wallets. After the project closed, he received numerous threats.

It is claimed online that many officials and other influential people cooperated with Hanich, and also that he, in some cases, helped, in particular, the Main Intelligence Directorate and other components of the SOF.

In the first days of the war, he delivered tons of ammunition and the best medicines to soldiers in Kyiv.

According to Telegram channels, due to yesterday's cryptocurrency crash, he instantly lost at least 30 million in investor funds alone.

Bitcoin crashed to $110 in minutes amid market fears

Hanich also owned an expensive car fleet, including:

Lamborghini Urus 2020;

Ferrari 296 GTB 2023 (estimated value 15 million UAH);

Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI 2012.

Blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko, who was notified last year of suspicion of intentional tax evasion of over 200 million hryvnias, reacted to Hanich's death, writing that Hanich was "one of the few he considered a leader in the crypto market and a true professional."

"We saw each other just two weeks ago. I can't believe it's true. One of the few in this f***ing, lying crypto market whom I considered a leader and a true professional in his field," Slobozhenko wrote.