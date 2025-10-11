$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
02:06 PM • 5570 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
01:21 PM • 9406 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
12:56 PM • 16640 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
12:10 PM • 11806 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
08:54 AM • 20374 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM • 30415 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 41759 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 54731 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 34532 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 28770 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
79%
750mm
Popular news
Over 1000 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 11, 04:42 AM • 10873 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: woman killed, 11 people injuredOctober 11, 05:24 AM • 6438 views
Trump remains in 'exceptional health' - MediaOctober 11, 06:35 AM • 10433 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 17152 views
Zelenskyy holds talks with Trump - OP12:22 PM • 10427 views
Publications
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know 02:06 PM • 5560 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 17301 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 54729 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 41226 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 47026 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kostiantyn Hanich
Bloggers
Serhiy Rebrov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Iceland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 29207 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 31392 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 33873 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 99820 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 43195 views
Actual
ATACMS
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury

Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16660 views

In Kyiv, the body of 32-year-old blogger Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car. Before his death, he informed his girlfriend about serious financial problems and sent a farewell message.

Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death

Today, October 11, the body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car in the capital's Obolon district. He is believed to have committed suicide. Before his death, Hanich told his girlfriend that he had serious financial problems. UNN reports what is known about Hanich.

What happened

As reported by UNN, the body of 32-year-old blogger and entrepreneur Kostiantyn Hanich was found in a car in the capital's Obolon district. The blogger is believed to have committed suicide. The day before, he had told his loved ones about his depressed state due to financial difficulties and had sent them a farewell message.

In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings11.10.25, 11:54 • 20384 views

According to UNN sources, Hanich told his girlfriend before his death that he had serious financial problems.

Who is Kostiantyn Hanich?

Kostiantyn Hanich is a 32-year-old blogger on Instagram, director of the NGO "Association of Traders of Ukraine" and LLC "TSTA CONSULTING", whose main activity is "Auxiliary activities in the field of education".

On his Instagram page, Hanich talked about his life. He posted his last video on September 27, in which he talked about the illusion of wealth of his colleagues.

"Life and the picture are different. There are traders, I'm subscribed to them, I see them with Maybachs, Bentleys and the rest. But when you meet them in real life, you find out that it's rented, it's leased, he owes money. This picture and reality are very different. Most likely, because of this, a trader wants to match his picture and starts looking for many ways to earn extra income with minimal effort," Hanich said.

In one of his last interviews, Hanich said that he had a companion who "ripped him off" for money and took access to his wallets.

He also noted that one of his projects was closed due to the betrayal of a companion who took access to his wallets. After the project closed, he received numerous threats.

It is claimed online that many officials and other influential people cooperated with Hanich, and also that he, in some cases, helped, in particular, the Main Intelligence Directorate and other components of the SOF.

In the first days of the war, he delivered tons of ammunition and the best medicines to soldiers in Kyiv.

According to Telegram channels, due to yesterday's cryptocurrency crash, he instantly lost at least 30 million in investor funds alone.

Bitcoin crashed to $110 in minutes amid market fears11.10.25, 08:01 • 3886 views

Hanich also owned an expensive car fleet, including:

  • Lamborghini Urus 2020;
    • Ferrari 296 GTB 2023 (estimated value 15 million UAH);
      • Mercedes-Benz 220 CDI 2012.

        Blogger Oleksandr Slobozhenko, who was notified last year of suspicion of intentional tax evasion of over 200 million hryvnias, reacted to Hanich's death, writing that Hanich was "one of the few he considered a leader in the crypto market and a true professional."

        "We saw each other just two weeks ago. I can't believe it's true. One of the few in this f***ing, lying crypto market whom I considered a leader and a true professional in his field," Slobozhenko wrote.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        Kostiantyn Hanich
        Bloggers
        Kyiv