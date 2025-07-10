$41.770.07
Death of a mobilized soldier in Zakarpattia: Ground Forces reveal details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information regarding the death of serviceman Shebeshtenya Y.Y., who was mobilized on 14.06.2025. The cause of death was pulmonary artery thromboembolism, with no signs of violence.

Death of a mobilized soldier in Zakarpattia: Ground Forces reveal details

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an informational message regarding the circumstances of the military service and death of serviceman Yosyp Yosypovych Shebeshten, reports UNN.

The Command of the Ground Forces expresses its sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased serviceman Yosyp Yosypovych Shebeshten, who served in one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We deeply empathize with the loss of every soldier who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend their state from full-scale aggression.

- the message says.

At the same time, the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine consider it necessary to publish verified information that has already been established:

  • Yosyp Yosypovych Shebeshten is a citizen of Ukraine;
    • he was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine on legal grounds on June 14, 2025, after passing a medical commission that found him fit for military service;
      • Shebeshten Y.Y. was sent to one of the military units where he underwent training from June 15, 2025;
        • On June 18, 2025, he voluntarily left the location of the military unit, without weapons, which is recorded in the official act of the service investigation;

          It was subsequently clarified that on June 24, 2025, citizen Shebeshten Y.Y. personally applied to the emergency department of Berehove Central District Hospital, where he was diagnosed with acute stress reaction and hospitalized for inpatient treatment at the Regional Psychiatric Aid Institution in Berehove (according to the medical record of the inpatient, no bodily injuries were found during the examination).

          The conclusion of the forensic medical examination confirms that the cause of death, which occurred on July 6, 2025, was pulmonary artery thromboembolism, without signs of bodily injuries that could indicate violence.

          We categorically reject assumptions about forced mobilization, ill-treatment, or human rights violations by the TCC and SP or other officials of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are open to a transparent study of the circumstances of this situation within the framework of Ukrainian legislation and support the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. We are confident that objectivity and adherence to legal procedures must remain the basis for any public and interstate communication.

          - noted the Ground Forces Command.

          They also call on the media, the public, and representatives of foreign governments to refrain from disseminating unverified or emotionally charged information that could become a tool for destructive influences or information operations of the enemy state.

          The Armed Forces of Ukraine respect the rights of every citizen, strictly adhere to current legislation, and do everything possible to preserve human life and dignity even in the most difficult conditions of war.

          - summarized the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

          Recall

          Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia, who was allegedly beaten by TCC employees. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that the man died from injuries sustained after being detained and beaten with an iron rod.

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

          Society
          Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Berehove
          Ukraine
