Death of a border guard near the Polish border: forensic and ballistic examinations ordered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The death of a 36-year-old border guard is being investigated in Volyn. Forensic and ballistic examinations have been ordered, and all circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

Death of a border guard near the Polish border: forensic and ballistic examinations ordered

All circumstances of the tragedy in the village of Rivne, Kovel district, Volyn region, are being established. Earlier, the body of a 36-year-old serviceman was found there without signs of life. Possible witnesses have already been interviewed and a number of items have been seized, UNN reports with reference to the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

Details

An investigation has been launched in Volyn into the death of a 36-year-old serviceman who served as part of a border patrol.

The scene has been inspected, possible witnesses have been interviewed, and items that may have evidentiary value have been seized. Forensic medical examination and weapons examination have been ordered. All circumstances of the tragedy are being established.

- prosecutors inform.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the death of a border guard. The preliminary legal qualification is Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional homicide with the note "suicide").

Reference

On September 2, around 11:00 a.m., law enforcement officers received a report that a 36-year-old serviceman was found without signs of life in the village of Rivne, Kovel district. Law enforcement officers confirmed that the deceased was a border guard who served as part of the patrol. The deceased serviceman had a service weapon in his hand.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances of the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound during an attempt to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border in the Odesa region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Moldova
Poland