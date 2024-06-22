Deadly rains in southern China Force mass evacuation

Heavy rains continue in southern China, causing flash floods and landslides. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, and millions are under threat. This is reported by CNN, reports UNN.

Details

Tens of thousands of people in southern China have been evacuated, and even more people are potentially at risk as deadly torrential rains continue to hit the region, causing flash floods and landslides.

China's state-run broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday that at least 47 people were killed in the city of Meizhou in Guangdong province, one of the worst-hit locations amid reports of record flooding on the banks of the Songyuan and Shiku rivers.

