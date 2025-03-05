Deadly drone attack in Odesa region: what is known about the consequences of the night strike
Kyiv • UNN
A 77-year-old man was killed in the outskirts of Odesa by the enemy drone strike. The enemy attack also damaged critical infrastructure in the city and a sanatorium in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district.
As a result of a hostile drone attack in the suburbs of Odesa, a man was killed. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, as reported by UNN.
Details
In the suburbs of Odesa, a 77-year-old man was killed as a result of a hostile drone strike. The incident occurred in the village of Lymanka, where debris from an explosive device caused fatal injuries.
Local authorities urge residents not to ignore air raid alerts, as the risk of repeated strikes remains high.
Recall
Hostile forces have once again launched a massive strike on Odesa region. As a result of the attack, damage to the city's critical infrastructure was recorded, leading to power, water, and heating outages in parts of residential areas.
In addition, debris from downed enemy drones damaged private homes in the suburbs of Odesa, causing several fires. Emergency services are actively extinguishing the flames.
Also, in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, during an air raid alert, terrorists attacked the area with a ballistic missile, which hit an empty sanatorium. The building suffered serious damage, but there are no casualties or injuries.
